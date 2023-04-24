trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Singer R. Kelly moved to North Carolina prison from Chicago

by AP - 04/24/23 3:01 PM ET
by AP - 04/24/23 3:01 PM ET
FILE - R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer in February to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)
FILE – R. Kelly leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. According to federal officials Monday, April 24, 2023, singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week. A federal judge in Chicago sentenced the…

BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — Singer R. Kelly was moved from a Chicago correctional center to a medium-security prison in North Carolina last week, according to federal officials.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was transferred from the Metropolitan Correctional Center Chicago to the federal correctional institution in Butner, North Carolina, on April 19, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Benjamin O’Cone said Monday via email.

The bureau doesn’t disclose the reasons for inmate transfers due to privacy, safety and security reasons, he wrote.

In February, a federal judge in Chicago sentenced the 56-year-old Grammy Award-winning R&B singer to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a separate 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions in New York.

Kelly, who has vehemently denied the allegations, rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  3. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  12. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  18. Data guru Nate Silver to leave ABC
Load more

Video

See all Video