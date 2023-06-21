trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Rules allow transgender woman at Wyoming chapter, and a court can’t interfere, sorority says

by MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press - 06/21/23 4:26 PM ET
by MEAD GRUVER, Associated Press - 06/21/23 4:26 PM ET
FILE - In this June 14, 2016, file photo, two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo. Sorority rules allow a transgender woman to belong to its University of Wyoming chapter and a court can't interfere with that, a sorority being sued over the matter says in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal. The Kappa Kappa Gamma motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday, June 20, 2023. in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, is the sorority's first substantive response to the lawsuit, other than a March statement by its executive director, Kari Kittrell Poole, that the complaint contains “numerous false allegations.” (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP, FIle)
FILE – In this June 14, 2016, file photo, two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, Wyo. Sorority rules allow a transgender woman to belong to its University of Wyoming chapter and a court can’t interfere with that, a sorority being sued over the matter says in seeking the lawsuit’s dismissal. The Kappa Kappa Gamma motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday, June 20, 2023. in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, is the sorority’s first substantive response to the lawsuit, other than a March statement by its executive director, Kari Kittrell Poole, that the complaint contains “numerous false allegations.” (Shannon Broderick/Laramie Boomerang via AP, FIle)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A national sorority has defended allowing a transgender woman into its University of Wyoming chapter, saying in a new court motion that the chapter followed sorority rules despite a lawsuit from seven women in the organization who argued the opposite.

Seven members of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Wyoming’s only four-year state university sued in March, saying the sorority violated its own rules by admitting Artemis Langford last year. Six of the women refiled the lawsuit in May after a judge twice barred them from suing anonymously.

The Kappa Kappa Gamma motion to dismiss, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, is the sorority’s first substantive response to the lawsuit, other than a March statement by its executive director, Kari Kittrell Poole, that the complaint contains “numerous false allegations.”

“The central issue in this case is simple: do the plaintiffs have a legal right to be in a sorority that excludes transgender women? They do not,” the motion to dismiss reads.

The policy of Kappa Kappa Gamma since 2015 has been to allow the sorority’s more than 145 chapters to accept transgender women. The policy mirrors those of the 25 other sororities in the National Panhellenic Conference, the umbrella organization for sororities in the U.S. and Canada, according to the Kappa Kappa Gamma filing.

The sorority sisters opposed to Langford’s induction could presumably change the policy if most sorority members shared their view, or they could resign if “a position of inclusion is too offensive to their personal values,” the sorority’s motion to dismiss says.

“What they cannot do is have this court define their membership for them,” the motion asserts, adding that “private organizations have a right to interpret their own governing documents.”

Even if they didn’t, the motion to dismiss says, the lawsuit fails to show how the sorority violated or unreasonably interpreted Kappa Kappa Gamma bylaws.

The sorority sisters’ lawsuit asks U.S. District Court Judge Alan Johnson to declare Langford’s sorority membership void and to award unspecified damages.

The lawsuit claims Langford’s presence in the Kappa Kappa Gamma house made some sorority members uncomfortable. Langford would sit on a couch for hours while “staring at them without talking,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also names the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority council president, Mary Pat Rooney, and Langford as defendants. The court lacks jurisdiction over Rooney, who lives in Illinois and hasn’t been involved in Langford’s admission, according to the sorority’s motion to dismiss.

The lawsuit fails to state any claim of wrongdoing by Langford and seeks no relief from her, an attorney for Langford wrote in a separate filing Tuesday in support of the sorority’s motion to dismiss the case.

Instead, the women suing “fling dehumanizing mud” throughout the lawsuit “to bully Ms. Langford on the national stage,” Langford’s filing says.

“This, alone, merits dismissal,” the Langford document adds.

One of the seven Kappa Kappa Gamma members at the University of Wyoming who sued dropped out of the case when Johnson ruled they couldn’t proceed anonymously. The six remaining plaintiffs are Jaylyn Westenbroek, Hannah Holtmeier, Allison Coghan, Grace Choate, Madeline Ramar and Megan Kosar.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  6. McConnell: Democrats should ‘stay out’ of Supreme Court’s business 
  7. Both parties hear what they want to hear during rare Durham public hearing
  8. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  9. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  10. House advances Schiff censure resolution, teeing up final vote
  11. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  12. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  13. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  14. Partisan divide on student loan solutions about to get louder
  15. A lawsuit waiting to happen: ESG violates fiduciary duty
  16. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  17. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  18. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
Load more

Video

See all Video