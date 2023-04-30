trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city

by AP - 04/30/23 3:23 PM ET
by AP - 04/30/23 3:23 PM ET
Downed trees appear near a property with a damaged roof after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Downed trees appear near a property with a damaged roof after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30, 2023 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A tornado touched down in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday as a powerful storm system brought intense rain and powerful winds to the state, overturning cars, damaging homes and snapping tree branches.

The National Weather Service in Miami said the tornado hit late Saturday afternoon with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) near Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and headed northeast toward the coast.

Storm damage forced authorities in the coastal city to close major roadways as workers cleared debris and inspected wreckage. Images from the scene showed cars flipped over on top of each other, cracked tree limbs resting on vehicles and homes, as well as other debris littering streets.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department has not reported any major injuries or fatalities. A spokeswoman for the city said officials have deactivated emergency protocols and were working through lingering issues Sunday.

The National Weather Service had placed a large stretch of central Florida under a tornado watch on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms were cutting across the state.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  5. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  6. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  7. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  8. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  9. FBI, local authorities offer $80,000 reward for arrest of Texas mass shooting ...
  10. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  11. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  12. Cohn says First Republic sale ‘will be a much faster process’ than Silicon ...
  13. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  14. GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly ...
  15. The Memo: Culture war’s frontlines are drawn in the states
  16. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  17. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
  18. Why did First Republic collapse? A guide to the latest banking crisis
Load more

Video

See all Video