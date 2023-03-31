trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Towering Monument Valley buttes display sunset spectacle

by AP - 03/31/23 11:15 PM ET
by AP - 03/31/23 11:15 PM ET
CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER’S LAST NAME TO STARINSKAS, NOT STAIRNKSAS – A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations crosses Monument Valley Tribal Park from the Visitors Center in Oljato-Monument Valley, Az. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo…

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A sunset spectacle featuring two mitten-shaped rock formations played out this week at Monument Valley on the Navajo Nation along the Arizona and Utah border.

Twice a year, in late March and mid-September, spectators, photographers and videographers get a visual treat. As the sun sinks, the West Mitten Butte’s shadow crawls across the desert valley floor before climbing up the side of the East Mitten Butte.

The spectacle draws people from around the world to Monument Valley Tribal Park, which already is popular with tourists.

TV and movie critic Keith Phipps once described Monument Valley as having “defined what decades of moviegoers think of when they imagine the American West.”

It is a frequent filming location, including a number of Westerns by the late American film director John Ford, as well as the 1994 Oscar-winning film “Forest Gump.” In the movie, the character played by Tom Hanks is seen running on the road to Monument Valley, the park’s impressive landscape in the background.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag shows
  2. GOP fury grows over Trump indictment
  3. Manchin threatens to sue Biden administration if electric vehicle credit ...
  4. Trump’s ‘zombie’ case lurches ahead of the pack 
  5. California snowpack climbs to all-time high, more winter weather on the way
  6. Barr blasts Trump indictment as ‘abomination’
  7. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  8. Five things to know about the Texas ObamaCare ruling
  9. Here are the best and worst states for gun safety
  10. Native Americans used horses far earlier than historians had believed
  11. Standing next to Harris, Zambian president weighs in on Trump charges
  12. Stormy Daniels: Trump indictment ‘poetic’ but ‘bittersweet’
  13. These are the states where Americans are the most stressed
  14. Judge sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News to trial
  15. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  16. After Trump indictment we need leaders to stand up for America: Where is Gerald ...
  17. Dems react to Trump indictment with glee — and anxiety
  18. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video