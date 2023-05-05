trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Trump’s video deposition in rape lawsuit made public

by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 05/05/23 7:20 PM ET
by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 05/05/23 7:20 PM ET
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald holds a photograph, presented as evidence during his Oct. 19, 2022 deposition, that shows E. Jean Carroll and her then-husband John Johnson meeting Trump and his wife Ivanka at an event in the 1980s. In his deposition, Trump mistook Carroll as Marla Maples, his now ex-wife, when shown the image. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald holds a photograph, presented as evidence during his Oct. 19, 2022 deposition, that shows E. Jean Carroll and her then-husband John Johnson meeting Trump and his wife Ivanka at an event in the 1980s. In his deposition, Trump mistook Carroll as Marla Maples, his now ex-wife, when shown the image. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker & Fink via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials.

Jurors got to see the video of Trump’s October 2022 deposition over the past few days at the trial over a lawsuit filed against him by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Written transcripts of Trump’s testimony had also previously been made public, but not the recording itself.

The video was made available Friday to news organizations covering the proceedings.

The video shows Trump answering questions in his trademark navy suit and a bright blue tie. He called Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store “a false, disgusting lie.”

“It’s a disgrace. Frankly it’s a disgrace that something like this can be brought,” Trump said.

Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is “not my type,” but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.

Trump was also asked about the infamous “Access Hollywood” video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s genitals. He said, as he has previously, that he was was engaging in “locker room talk.” Trump justified his comments about famous people being able to have their way with women, saying: “Historically that’s true with stars.”

All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  2. Kemp signs bill allowing removal of local prosecutors in Georgia
  3. Barr: Trump will deliver ‘chaos’ and ‘horror show’
  4. Kellyanne Conway defends reported concealed Ginni Thomas payments
  5. Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to ...
  6. State supreme courts up the stakes for Democrats in 2024
  7. 1 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant
  8. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  9. Fox sends cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters over leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  10. McConnell warns he won’t back debt-ceiling increase without ‘substantive’ ...
  11. Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit released
  12. Why Trump’s strategy of skipping a GOP debate is so risky
  13. Clarence Thomas’s problems multiply at Supreme Court
  14. Ukraine uses US-made air-defense system to intercept Russian ballistic missile
  15. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  16. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  17. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  18. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
Load more

Video

See all Video