trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

US citizen, Somali convicted in journalist’s hostage-taking

by AP - 03/06/23 11:57 PM ET
by AP - 03/06/23 11:57 PM ET

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been convicted of helping Somali pirates who kidnapped a U.S. journalist for ransom and held him for 2 1/2 years, prosecutors said.

Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan were convicted by a federal court jury in New York on Feb. 24 of hostage-taking, conspiracy, providing material support for acts of terrorism and other crimes that carry potential life sentences.

Michael Scott Moore, a German-American journalist, was abducted in January 2012 in Galkayo, Somalia, 400 miles (643.7 kilometers) northeast of the capital of Mogadishu. He was working as a freelancer for the German publication Spiegel Online and researching a book about piracy.

The kidnappers demanded $20 million in ransom and at one point released a video showing Moore surrounded by masked kidnappers who pointed a machine gun and rocket-propelled grenade at him.

Moore was freed in September 2014. Moore has said his family raised $1.6 million for his release.

“Tahlil, a Somali Army officer, left his post to take command of the pirates holding Moore captive and obtained the machine guns and grenade launchers used to threaten and hold Moore,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Hassan, the Minister of Interior and Security for the province in Somalia where Moore was held hostage, abused his government position and led the pirates’ efforts to extort a massive ransom from Moore’s mother.”

Hassan, who was born in Mogadishu, is a naturalized U.S. citizen. He was arrested in Minneapolis in 2019 and charged with federal crimes.

Details of Tahlil’s arrest haven’t been disclosed but he was jailed in New York City in 2018.

In a 2018 book Moore wrote about his captivity, he said that Tahlil got in touch with him from Somalia by Facebook two months after the journalist’s release and included a photograph. Moore recognized him as the “”boss” of his guards.

The men began a correspondence.

“I hope u are fine,” Tahlil said, according to the book. “The pirates who held u hostage killed each other over group vendetta and money issues.”

According to the criminal complaint reported by the New York Times, that was consistent with reports that some pirates were killed in a dispute over division of Moore’s ransom.

Hassan and Tahlil were scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

Attorneys for the two men were emailed for comment by The Associated Press after hours on Monday but the messages weren’t immediately returned.

Tags

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson said he hates Trump ‘passionately’: legal filings
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. Tucker Carlson revels in congressional ‘hysteria’ over Jan. 6 footage
  5. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  6. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  7. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  8. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  9. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  10. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  11. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  12. Elon Musk preemptively denounces ‘hit piece’ documentary about him
  13. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  14. Veterans group: Ban Fox News on military bases
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  17. What you need to know about the violent ‘Cop City’ protests in Atlanta
  18. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video