trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP U.S.

Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August

by AP - 06/22/23 7:15 AM ET
by AP - 06/22/23 7:15 AM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023. Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia, appeared in court Thursday to appeal his extended detention. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Moscow court on Thursday ruled that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail on espionage charges until at least late August, rejecting the American journalist’s appeal to be released.

The 31-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court ruled last month to keep him in custody until Aug. 30, but his lawyers had challenged the decision.

Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin at the Moscow City Court. Then other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the proceedings took place behind closed doors.

The ruling was broadcast to reporters, who watched it on two large TV screens in a separate room in the courthouse.

While waiting for the judge, Gershkovich smiled and chatted to his parents, who were present. U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy also attended.

“Evan continued to show remarkable strength and resiliency in these very difficult circumstances,” she told reporters afterward.

Tracy said she was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling, reiterating that Gershkovich was “an innocent journalist” and Russia’s charges against him were baseless.

“Such hostage diplomacy is unacceptable, and we call on the Russian Federation to release him,” she said.

Gershkovich and his employer have denied the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions. Tracy said the U.S. Embassy was denied consular access to Gershkovich on three occasions since she last visited him in jail in April.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP U.S. News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  3. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  6. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  7. Judge strikes down Florida Medicaid policy excluding gender-affirming care
  8. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  9. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP censures Schiff, eyes reprimanding ...
  11. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  12. Future of Health Care Summit
  13. DeSantis makes gains against Trump in GOP primary: poll
  14. Anheuser-Busch exec calls Bud Light controversy a ‘wake-up call’
  15. Dems protest Schiff censure in dramatic display on House floor
  16. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  17. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  18. Alito caught in crosshairs of latest Supreme Court scandal
Load more

Video

See all Video