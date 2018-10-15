Poll shows Heller with 7-point lead in Nevada

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump adds campaign stops for Senate candidates in Montana, Arizona, Nevada Democrats hold fading odds of winning Senate this November Cornyn: 'All the money in the world' won't help O'Rourke win Texas MORE (R-Nev.) holds a 7-point lead in his reelection bid against Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenOvernight Health Care — Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs — Senate blocks Dem measure on short-term health plans | Trump signs bill banning drug price 'gag clauses' | DOJ approves Aetna-CVS merger | Juul ramps up lobbying GOP sees new hope to expand Senate majority Dems to force health care vote weeks before Nov. midterms MORE (D) ahead of next month's Senate election, according to a poll released Monday.

The Emerson College poll found that Heller, one of the most vulnerable GOP incumbents, leads Rosen 48 percent to 41 percent among likely voters.

Neither candidate has a favorable approval rating overall, the poll found. Forty-two percent of voters view Heller favorably, while 46 percent view him unfavorably.

By comparison, 44 percent hold a favorable opinion of Rosen, while 45 percent hold an unfavorable opinion.

The poll surveyed 625 likely voters from Oct. 10-12, and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

The same Emerson poll found that Republican gubernatorial hopeful Adam Laxalt leads Democrat Steve Sisolak (D), 46 percent to 41 percent, with 11 percent of likely voters surveyed still undecided.

The two candidates are vying to replace Gov. Brian Sandoval (R), who is not eligible for reelection because of term limits.

The Nevada race is among a handful of key elections that will determine control of the Senate.

Monday's poll showed Heller with a larger lead than others in the race. A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the election shows the incumbent with a 1.7 percentage point lead.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the Nevada race as a "toss-up."

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: 'I don't trust everybody in the White House' JPMorgan CEO withdraws from Saudi conference Trump defends family separations at border MORE has already made multiple appearances in Nevada to boost Heller, and is scheduled to return to the state on Saturday for a campaign rally.