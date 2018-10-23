Poll: Runoff likely in Mississippi Senate special election

The special election for Mississippi's senate is looking increasingly likely to head to a runoff, according to a new poll.

None of the four candidates in the “jungle primary” have enough support to reach to the 50 percent threshold and avoid a runoff, an NBC News/Marist poll released Tuesday finds.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R), who was appointed when Republican Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranThe Hill's Morning Report — Kavanaugh ordeal thrusts FBI into new political jam GOP Senate candidate to African Americans: Stop begging for 'government scraps' Trump endorses Hyde-Smith in Mississippi Senate race MORE’s retirement in March, leads the poll with 38 percent support, well short of the 50 percent mark. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position White House aides hadn’t heard of Trump's new tax cut: report MORE endorsed Hyde-Smith in August.

Democrat Mike Espy follows with 29 percent support, while conservative GOP candidate Chris McDaniel got 15 percent and Democrat Tobey Bartee received 2 percent.

The poll found that in a runoff between the top two finishers, Hyde-Smith got 50 percent support compared to Espy's 36 percent.

In a runoff between Espy and McDaniel, Espy leads with 43 percent support to McDaniel's 36 percent.

Should a runoff be necessary, it would take place three weeks after Election Day — creating the possibility that control of the Senate could be decided by the results of the runoff.

Trump won Mississippi in 2016 by 18 points over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Bolton tells Russians 2016 meddling had little effect | Facebook eyes major cyber firm | Saudi site gets hacked | Softbank in spotlight over Saudi money | YouTube fights EU 'meme ban' proposal Dems lower expectations for 'blue wave' Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout MORE and currently holds a 60 percent approval rating in the state, according to the survey.

The poll was conducted Oct. 13-18 and surveyed 511 likely voters with a margin of error of 6.1 percentage points.