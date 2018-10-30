Poll: Abrams leads Kemp by 1 point in Georgia governor's race

Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are virtually tied just one week from the Georgia gubernatorial election, according to a new poll.

Abrams, a former Georgia House of Representatives minority leader, leads state Secretary of State Kemp 48.1 percent to 47.2 percent among likely voters, well within the 3.9 point margin on error in the Fox 5-Atlanta survey released Tuesday.

Two percent of voters say they back Libertarian candidate Ted Metz and 2.7 percent remained undecided.

If neither Abrams nor Kemp can clear 50 percent in the election, the two will go to a December run-off.

The Cook Political Report rates the race, which has drawn significant national attention, as a "toss-up."

Former President Obama is set to campaign for Abrams on Friday.

Kemp has tied himself closely to President Trump Donald John TrumpPittsburgh mayor: Our priority is funerals not Trump’s visit Trump says he will respond to 'some' of Mueller's questions Trump: ‘Dishonest’ to say I called all media ‘enemy of the people’ MORE, and the president will be holding a rally for him on Sunday.

The poll, carried out by Opinion Savvy poll, surveyed 623 voters between Oct. 28 and 29.