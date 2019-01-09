Poll: Biden, Sanders top Trump in North Carolina in potential 2020 matchups

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll GOP operatives dig for dirt against rising star O’Rourke O'Rourke planning road trip outside of Texas as he considers 2020 bid: report MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersWarren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll Dem chairman requests CBO report on design of single-payer bill Julian Castro: ‘We should do Medicare for all in this country’ MORE (I-Vt.) both poll ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpNebraska governor refuses to sign proclamation honoring book whose author criticized Trump Trump fundraises off prime-time address Network debate on carrying Trump address is laughably hypocritical MORE in a survey of North Carolina voters for potential 2020 Democratic contenders.

Biden leads Trump by 5 points, 49 to 44 percent, in the survey from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling released on Wednesday and Sanders leads the president by 3 points, 48 to 45 percent.

Trump was pitted against six possible Democratic opponents in the poll, and registered no higher than 46 percent support in the key battleground state.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKamala Harris: US 'absolutely' ready for woman of color as president Steyer to announce political plans in Iowa on Wednesday Warren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll MORE (D-Mass.), who recently became the first major Democratic name to jump into the 2020 race, tied with Trump with 46 percent support apiece.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris: US 'absolutely' ready for woman of color as president Warren leads first Daily Kos 2020 straw poll Kamala Harris: 'Single women in politics' aren't granted the same 'latitude' as men MORE (D-Calif.) and Trump both had 45 percent support.

Trump topped former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCorporate cash poses test for 2020 Dems Democrats plan to jam up Senate over shutdown fight Senators to reintroduce Mueller protection bill this week MORE (D-N.J.) by 1 point among North Carolina voters, 46 to 45 percent.

Voters in the state are closely divided on their support of the president, with 50 percent disapproving of his job performance compared to 46 percent who approve.

“Donald Trump’s not very popular in North Carolina,” said Dean Debnam, president of Public Policy Polling. “After winning the state by 4 points in 2016, he looks like even money at best for 2020 in the state, at least at this early stage.”

The Public Policy Polling survey was conducted among 750 registered voters between Jan. 4-7. The margin of error is 3.6 percent.