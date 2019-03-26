Biden opens up double-digit lead over Sanders in early primary states: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenHere's why Biden, Bernie and Beto are peaking The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Pass USMCA Coalition - Dems look for traction following Barr-Mueller findings Buttigieg shows signs of emerging from the Democratic pack MORE leads Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHere's why Biden, Bernie and Beto are peaking Senate gears up for Green New Deal vote Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review MORE (I-Vt.) by 11 points in a new poll of early primary and caucus states ahead of the 2020 presidential race.

Biden leads the announced Democratic primary field with 38 percent, according to the Morning Consult survey, followed by Sanders at 27 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review MORE (D-Calif.) is the choice of 8 percent of voters, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren after TMZ catches her sprinting to catch train: 'Try and keep up' Senate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats MORE (D-Mass.) tied for fourth place, with 7 percent each.

The gap between Biden, who has yet to enter the race, and Sanders narrows slightly among primary voters nationwide, pollsters found.

Biden has 35 percent support, followed by Sanders at 25 percent. Harris and O’Rourke (D-Texas) are tied in third place nationwide, with 8 percent each, with Warren rounding out the top five, with 7 percent.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review 2020 Dems' stances abortion: Unjust and ignorant MORE (D-N.J.) was favored by 4 percent of voters, while Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharFCC claims on broadband access under scrutiny Senate gears up for Green New Deal vote Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegIndiana mayor considers running for DNC chair: report MORE (D) both came in at 2 percent. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandSenate gears up for Green New Deal vote Senate GOP proposes constitutional amendment to keep Supreme Court at 9 seats Overnight Energy: Green New Deal vote set to test Dem unity | Renewables on track to phase out coal, study finds | EPA chief reportedly recuses himself from mine review MORE (D-N.Y.) polled at 1 percent.

The survey also found Sanders was the most popular second choice among Biden supporters, and vice versa. Thirty-three percent of Biden supporters listed Sanders as their second choice, while 35 percent of Sanders supporters named Biden.

The poll of 13,725 registered voters nationwide, conducted March 18–24, has a margin of error of 1 percentage point. The margin of error rises to 4 percentage points among voters living in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

-- Updated at 11:59 a.m.