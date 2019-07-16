Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 13 points, followed by Sanders, Warren and Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden jokes he's ready for a push-up competition with Trump Biden says his presidency is not 'a third term of Obama' Biden knocks Trump on tweets about 'smart as hell' Ocasio-Cortez MORE holds a double-digit lead in the Democratic presidential primary, followed by Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Sanders slams decision not to charge officer who killed Eric Garner Cardi B says voters let Bernie Sanders down MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren embraces Thiel label: 'Good' Trump says administration will 'take a look' after Thiel raises concerns about Google, China Thiel calls Warren the most 'dangerous' Democratic candidate MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris slams DOJ decision not to charge police in Eric Garner's death Harris vows to 'put people over profit' in prescription drug plan The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-Calif.), according to a new poll.

The results from Morning Consult's weekly survey released Monday are almost unchanged from the previous poll. Biden is the top choice for 32 percent of voters in the latest survey, with Sanders at 19 percent, Warren at 14 percent and Harris at 13 percent.

Biden enjoyed a 1 percent bump from last week's survey, while Warren and Harris changed places in the poll.

Below the top four candidates, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race South Bend police officer resigns after killing of black man MORE (D) clocked in at 5 percent support, just ahead of former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke raises .6 million in second quarter Biden support slips below 30 percent in new poll Biden proposes tax increases for wealthy as part of health care plan MORE (D-Texas) at 3 percent. No other candidate broke 2 percent.

Morning Consult's online survey of 16,504 Democratic primary voters was conducted between July 8-14. The margin of error for the sample is 2 percentage points.

The results of the survey are broadly consistent with other polling of the Democratic primary.

A poll from The Hill and HarrisX released Monday had the same top six candidates with minor differences.