Poll: Biden beats Warren by 16 points in head-to-head match-up

Former Vice President Joe Biden beats Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by 16 percentage points in a theoretical head-to-head primary match-up in a Fox News poll released Wednesday evening.

When likely Democratic primary voters were given a choice between only Biden and Warren, 53 percent chose Biden, compared to 37 percent who went with Warren. Seven percent didn't know which to choose.

Given a choice between all the 2020 Democrats, Biden earned the support of 29 percent, while Warren had 16 percent, putting her behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 18 percent, an all-time high for him. No other candidate had double-digit support.

Warren and Sanders have been closing the gap on Biden's lead over the past few months.

Polls still show Biden leading the crowded Democratic presidential field, and voters have repeatedly indicated they want to vote for the candidate most likely to beat President Trump. In the Fox News poll, 42 percent think that candidate is Biden, while 17 percent picked Sanders and 12 percent chose Warren.

The Fox News poll included 1,008 registered voters. For questions directed at likely Democratic primary voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.