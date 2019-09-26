Support for impeachment rises seven points to 43 percent in new poll

A new poll on Thursday found support for impeachment proceedings rose 7 points, while opposition to impeachment fell 6 points, compared to a survey conducted over the weekend.

The Morning Consult poll was conducted on Sept. 24-26 at a time when House Democrats started a formal impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint involving President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE's call with Ukraine's leader.

The poll showed 43 percent now support the start of impeachment proceedings, up 7 points from a weekend survey. Meanwhile, opposition to impeachment fell 6 points to 43 percent.

Support for impeachment grew among Democratic and Republican voters alike. Democratic support reached 79 percent, a 13-point jump. Meanwhile, the number of Republicans backing impeachment doubled to 10 percent.

Among voters who back the start of impeachment proceedings, 59 percent said Trump committed an impeachable offense, according to the poll. That marks a record high since Morning Consult began asking the question from May 2017.

The White House on Wednesday released a partial transcript of Trump's call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The House Intelligence Committee then released the whistleblower report on Thursday, showing Trump sought to enlist Ukraine's help in the 2020 election by mounting a corruption investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE.

The poll surveyed 1,640 voters and the margin of error was 2 percentage points.