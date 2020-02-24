Trump trails Democratic challengers among Catholic voters: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments What coronavirus teaches us for preventing the next big bio threat MORE trails several of his potential Democratic challengers in theoretical head-to-head matchups among Catholic voters, though his approval rating has ticked up slightly in the last year among the group, according to a poll released Monday.

The poll, conducted by Real Clear Opinion and Catholic network EWTN, found 47 percent of Catholic voters approve of Trump's job performance. Thirty-four percent of Catholics surveyed said they will definitely vote to reelect Trump.

The president gets particularly high marks from those who identify as devout Catholics, as 63 percent of that subset approve of Trump.

A Real Clear/EWTN poll of Catholics released in November 2019 showed Trump with a 44 percent approval rating.

Despite the slight bump in approval, Catholic voters still favor most of the president's potential challengers in the November election, Monday's poll found.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Karl Rove: 'Long way to go' for Sanders to capture nomination: 'The field is splintered' MORE, himself a Catholic, beat Trump 51-40 among Catholic voters in a theoretical head-to-head matchup.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Liberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' MORE (I-Vt.), who appears on track to seize a commanding lead in the Democratic nominating contest, leads Trump among Catholics 50-41.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergAdvisor: Sanders could beat Trump in Texas Bloomberg rips Sanders over Castro comments Video surfaces of Bloomberg saying father and son who died of heroin overdoses were 'not a good family' MORE is the next most preferred Democrat among those surveyed, leading Trump 48-39 among Catholics, according to the poll. The president also trails Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll Poll: Biden, Sanders tied in Texas, followed by Warren MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegLiberal author Matt Stoller: Iowa caucus screw-up was 'Boeing 737 Max of the Democratic Party' Biden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina Democrats view Sanders as having best shot to defeat Trump: poll MORE, the poll found.

The survey was conducted Jan. 28-Feb. 4, and 1,521 people were polled. Of those, 274 were identified as devout Catholics. The margin of error in the survey is 2.8 percentage points.

The president has made a concerted effort to appeal to religious voters, evangelical Christians in particular, with policies aimed at protecting religious liberty and the appointment of conservative judges. Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceSunday shows preview: 2020 candidates look to South Carolina The Democratic nominee won't be democratically chosen The Hill's Campaign Report: What to watch for in Nevada MORE have met with the Pope since taking office.

The Trump campaign is expected to launch a "Catholics for Trump" coalition to further build support among the group.

Trump carried 52 percent of the Catholic vote in 2016 compared to 45 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden faces do-or-die primary in South Carolina President Trump's assault on checks and balances: Five acts in four weeks Schiff blasts Trump for making 'false claims' about Russia intel: 'You've betrayed America. Again' MORE, according to data from Pew Research Center.