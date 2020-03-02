Support for Biden rises 7 points nationally after South Carolina win

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.) continues to lead the Democratic field nationally but former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE has seen his support increase 7 points since his resounding victory Saturday in the South Carolina primary, according to a new Morning Consult poll.

Sanders received 29 percent support to Biden’s 26 percent, according to the national poll, followed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE with 17 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race Sanders, Warren tied in Massachusetts: poll MORE at 11 percent (D-Mass.).

In a similar poll taken before the South Carolina primary Sanders received 32 percent support while Biden had 19 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Trump: Buttigieg dropping out is start of Dems 'taking Bernie out of play' Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Klobuchar cancels campaign rally after protests Biden calls for end to humanitarian crisis in Gaza MORE (D-Minn.), both of whom have since withdrawn from the race, rounded out the field in the most recent poll, with 10 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

After leading with black voters in earlier polling, Sanders is now tied with Biden at 31 percent. Biden also saw his support among Hispanic voters increase 9 points to 21 percent, although Sanders still has a commanding lead with the demographic, which will play a major role in Super Tuesday contests in Texas and California.

In the average of polling from the 14 Super Tuesday states, Sanders leads by a wider margin, with 33 percent to 24 percent, although Biden has gained 7 points there as well. Bloomberg, who entered no early primary contests and will formally compete for the first time on Tuesday, is down 4 points in the average to 16 percent.

The poll of 2,656 likely Democratic primary caucus voters was conducted between Feb. 23-27 and March 1 and has a 2-point margin of error.