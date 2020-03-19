Poll shows Daines, Bullock neck and neck in Montana Senate race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockMontana closes schools for two weeks The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump, Congress agree on coronavirus package? The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden, Sanders going head-to-head in Michigan MORE (D) and Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesCoronavirus isn't the only reason Congress should spend less time in DC President Trump called on senators to deliver on conservation bill — they listened GOP senator backs paid leave, payroll tax cut amid coronavirus concerns MORE (R) are tied in the race for Daines’s Senate seat, according to a poll released Thursday from left-leaning pollster Public Policy Polling (PPP).

The poll found 47 percent support for both Bullock and Daines, with 6 percent undecided. The survey also found plurality approval for both, with 45 percent viewing Daines favorably compared to 42 percent unfavorably, and Bullock with 49 percent favorable and 40 percent unfavorable.

Bullock led with independent voters in the poll 50 to 42 percent.

PPP also found Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellFlorida Republican becomes first lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus On The Money: Senate sends coronavirus aid package to Trump | Lawmakers race to draft next stimulus | Stocks close with steep loses | Treasury offers guidance on deferring tax payments McConnell takes reins of third coronavirus bill MORE (R-Ky.) underwater in the state, with 47 percent viewing him unfavorably to 31 percent who view him unfavorably.

The survey also found a tight race for Montana’s open House seat, which will be vacated by Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteGOP leader warns lawmakers on fundraising: 'Getting our ass kicked' Providing more information on the prescription drug supply chain will help lower costs for all Here are the lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020 MORE (R), who is running for governor. Former state Rep. Kathleen Williams (D), Gianforte’s 2018 challenger, was tied with state Auditor Matt Rosendale (R), both with 45 percent support with 9 percent undecided.

The poll was conducted March 12-13 among 903 Montana voters by telephone. It has a 3.3-point margin of error.

Bullock, a former presidential candidate, announced his Senate run earlier this month, with the party viewing the seat as a top pickup opportunity. Bullock is the second former presidential candidate recruited for a Senate race, after former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperProgressive challenger: How we overcame Chuck Schumer meddling Bullock announces run for Montana Senate seat Green New Deal advocate claims win over Hickenlooper in Colorado caucuses MORE (D).