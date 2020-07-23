Fox News poll shows Trump trailing Biden in Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania

Former President Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Trump administration to give additional B to nursing homes Trump responds to Biden's accusation of racism by comparing himself to Lincoln MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he would be comfortable sending son, grandchildren to school in person Cafeteria worker on White House grounds tests positive for COVID-19: reports Republicans to start unveiling coronavirus package Thursday MORE in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Minnesota by double digits and in Michigan by 9 percentage points, according to polling released Thursday by Fox News.

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania 50 percent to 39 percent, the polling found. The same poll in April found the former vice president leading by a narrower margin, with 50 percent to Trump’s 42 percent. Ten percent of voters were undecided or supported a third-party candidate.

While Biden leads among those under 35 by 29 points, among suburban voters by 26 points and among women by 17 points, Trump leads rural voters by 17 points and whites without college degrees by 10 points. The two are tied with white voters in general with 45 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Michigan, meanwhile, Biden leads Trump 49 percent to 40 percent, a slight improvement from April, when he led 49 percent to 41 percent. This includes an 18-point lead among women, a 61-point lead among nonwhite voters, a 19-point lead among independents, a 17-point lead among voters 65 and older and a nine-point lead among suburban voters. Trump leads with whites without a college degree by 10 points and white voters in general by five points.

The poll found 11 percent of Michigan voters were undecided or supported a third-party candidate.

In Minnesota, the only state polled that the president lost to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonNSA leaker Reality Winner tests positive for coronavirus at Texas federal prison Trump campaign leans into Goya controversy in new Spanish ads Biden leads Trump by 8 points, holds big advantage among undecided voters: poll MORE in 2015, Biden leads 51 percent to 38 percent. This includes a 26-point lead among women, an 18-point lead among seniors and a 12-point lead among suburban voters. Trump leads among men by 4 points and among whites without a college degree by 2. The pollster found 12 percent either undecided or backing a third-party candidate.

The poll is the latest in a series of surveys showing Trump trailing nationally and in battleground states. A Quinnipiac poll released Thursday showed Biden leading Trump in Florida, a key state for the president, by 13 points.

Pollsters surveyed 756 Michigan voters, 776 Minnesota voters and 793 Pennsylvania voters between July 18 and July 20. They each have a 3.5-point margin of error.