Biden up by 9 points in Michigan: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate Biden inquired about calling Trump after coronavirus diagnosis MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE in Michigan by nine points in a poll by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV released Tuesday.

The poll shows Biden leading 48 percent to 39 percent. Like most other polling this cycle, it shows a pronounced shift toward Biden among senior citizens. Voters over the age of 65 support Biden 59.1 percent to 29.2 percent, respectively. This is a significant expansion of Biden’s lead of about 7.5 points after the two party conventions.

The race has shifted in Biden’s direction among voters aged 50-64 as well, according to the poll. Trump led this age group by nearly 10 points, 51.8 percent to 42.2 percent, in early September, but the two are now tied at 46 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advantage has also flipped to Biden among white men with a college education, according to the poll. Biden leads the demographic by 9.5 points after Trump led with six points in early September.

Biden has also cut in half Trump’s lead with white voters overall, from 12.3 points to 6.2 points in the last month.

Echoing national polling trends, Biden leads among the state’s suburban voters by nearly 23 points at 56.6 percent to 33.9 percent.

Among those voting absentee, Biden leads by 50 points, while Trump leads by 27 points among those who intend to vote in-person on Election Day. The former vice president leads by 60 points among those who have already voted.

About 44 percent of voters plan to vote absentee or by mail, while another 31.6 percent are waiting on their absentee ballot. Twelve percent have already voted, while 51.7 percent will vote in-person on Election Day. The poll found 4.7 percent of voters have not made a plan for voting yet.

Pollsters surveyed 600 likely voters from Sept. 30-Oct. 3. The poll has a four-point margin of error.