Campaign

Progressive wins Democratic primary for New Mexico House seat

by Julia Manchester - 06/07/22 10:16 PM ET
Gabriel Vasquez campaign

Progressive Gabriel Vasquez is projected to win the Democratic primary for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, paving the way for a match-up with incumbent GOP Rep. Yvette Herrell. 

The Associated Press called the race at 10:01 p.m. ET.

Vasquez defeated physician Darshan Patel in the primary. He was favored to win in the run-up to the race, outspending Patel by more than $700,000. 

Vasquez is a former Las Cruces councilman. He also served as an aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.). 

Herrell ran unopposed in the GOP primary. 

Herrell first won the district in 2020, when the lines were considered more favorable to the GOP. Since redistricting, however, the district has the potential to go either way.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up.” The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has named the district to its “Districts in Play” list. 

