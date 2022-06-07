trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Kean primary victory sets up rematch with Malinowski

by Julia Manchester - 06/07/22 10:04 PM ET
Facebook: Tom Kean

Former New Jersey state Senate Republican leader Tom Kean Jr. was projected to defeat several Republicans in the state’s 7th Congressional District primary on Tuesday, paving the way for a rematch with incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.). 

CNN and ABC News both called the race for Kean.

Kean lost to Malinowski in 2020 by just 1.2 percentage points. The highly anticipated rematch between the two men has drawn the attention of national Republicans and Democrats.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has named Malinowski to its offensive target list, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has named the Democratic congressman to its front-line list. 

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the race as “lean Republican.” 

Tags New Jersey New Jersey House race New Jersey Primary Tom Kean Jr. Tom Kean Jr. Tom Malinowski Tom Malinowski

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  4. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  5. House passes expanded security for ...
  6. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  7. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  8. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  9. Up to 13 state troopers waited in ...
  10. Tom Rice says Trump ‘not the future ...
  11. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  12. NY high court nixes Trump ...
  13. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  14. Four signs Trump’s influence in the ...
  15. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  16. Particulate pollution is reducing ...
  17. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  18. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video