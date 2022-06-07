Nunn clinches GOP nomination to take on Axne in Iowa

Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn on Tuesday was projected to clinch the Republican nomination to challenge Rep. Cindy Axne (D), setting the stage for the most competitive House race of the year in Iowa.

ABC News and NBC News both called the race for Nunn.

Nunn, who has served in the Iowa state legislature since 2015, faced two other Republicans in the June 7 primary, businesswoman Nicole Hasso and construction consultant Gary Leffler.

With the primary now behind him, Nunn will go on to face Axne in the November general election.

Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses Des Moines and the southwestern quadrant of the state, is seen as one of the GOP’s most important pickup opportunities this year.

Axne won the seat in 2018, defeating former Rep. Dave Young (R-Iowa) and becoming one of the candidates to help Democrats reclaim their House majority during former President Trump’s tenure in the White House.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as a toss-up, meaning either party has a chance at victory in November.

Still, Democrats are facing bleak election prospects this year overall. President Biden’s approval rating is well underwater, and the party in power — in this case the Democrats — almost always loses ground in Congress in midterm elections.