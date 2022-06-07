Noem easily clinches win in South Dakota governor primary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was projected to coast to victory over her sole primary rival on Tuesday as she looks to clinch a second term in the governor’s mansion this year.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Heading into Tuesday, Noem, a former member of Congress, was the heavy favorite to win the primary, though she still faced an opponent in state Rep. Steve Haugaard (R), a former state House Speaker.

With the nomination locked up, Noem will go on to face state House Minority Leader Jamie Smith (D) in the November general election, though she is widely expected to win. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, currently rates the South Dakota gubernatorial race as “solid” Republican.

Noem, who represented South Dakota’s lone congressional district from 2011 until being sworn in as governor in 2019, is a national star among Republicans and has been floated as a potential candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Noem has sought to downplay that prospect, telling Fox News last year that he is “counting” on former President Trump running for the White House again in 2024.