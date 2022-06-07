trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Newsom advances in California governor’s race

by Tal Axelrod - 06/07/22 11:22 PM ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was projected to advance to the general election in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:14 p.m. ET.

Newsom scored over 50 percent in what’s known as a jungle primary, which has candidates of all parties run in one primary and the top two vote getters advancing to the general election.

Newsom is riding high after defeating a recall effort last year that early polls showed had a chance of succeeding. 

Tags California governor's race Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  4. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  5. House passes expanded security for ...
  6. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  7. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  8. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  9. Up to 13 state troopers waited in ...
  10. Tom Rice says Trump ‘not the future ...
  11. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  12. NY high court nixes Trump ...
  13. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  14. Four signs Trump’s influence in the ...
  15. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  16. Particulate pollution is reducing ...
  17. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  18. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video