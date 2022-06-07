Newsom advances in California governor’s race

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was projected to advance to the general election in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:14 p.m. ET.

Newsom scored over 50 percent in what’s known as a jungle primary, which has candidates of all parties run in one primary and the top two vote getters advancing to the general election.

Newsom is riding high after defeating a recall effort last year that early polls showed had a chance of succeeding.