trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Laxalt wins Nevada GOP Senate primary

by Julia Manchester - 06/15/22 1:04 AM ET
Associated Press/John Locher
FILE – Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt waits to speak at a campaign event June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is projected to win the state’s GOP Senate primary on Wednesday, setting up a matchup with Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.).

The Associated Press called the race at 1:02 a.m. ET.

Laxalt, who was backed by former President Trump, defeated seven candidates in the primary. He had been widely viewed as the frontrunner, though businessman and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown moved up in polling ahead of Tuesday’s primary, in addition to spending more on television.

But Laxalt had big GOP names behind him in addition to Trump, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and a group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Democrats have seized on Laxalt’s vocal support for Trump’s unproven claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Laxalt served as the co-chair of Trump’s reelection campaign in Nevada in 2020. He also unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, losing to Gov. Steve Sisolak by four points.

The state’s Senate race, along with its gubernatorial contest, is one of the most closely-watched his midterm cycle and both parties will face a tough road. Nevada’s gubernatorial race and Senate race have been labeled as “toss-ups” by the Cook Political Report, as have the House races for the state’s 1st, 3rd, and 4th congressional districts.

Tags Adam Laxalt Mitch McConnell Nevada Nevada primaries Nevada senate race

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican who impeached Trump loses ...
  2. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  3. Navy fires five officers in less than ...
  4. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  5. Five takeaways from races in ...
  6. Park officials warn Yellowstone ...
  7. Mace defeats Trump-backed primary ...
  8. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  9. Republican Mayra Flores flips House ...
  10. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  11. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  12. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  13. What’s at risk due to Russia’s ...
  14. House passes expanded security for ...
  15. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  16. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  17. Four signs Trump’s influence in the ...
  18. Pride month marred by rising ...
Load more

Video

See all Video