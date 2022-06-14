Warren endorses Nadler in primary against Maloney

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in his contentious upcoming reelection effort in New York.

“I’m proud to endorse @JerryNadler for re-election in #NY12,” Warren said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“When Manhattanites need a champion—someone to defend their reproductive rights, fight back against Republican bullies in Washington, and protect our kids from gun violence—they know that they can depend on Jerry,” Warren added.

“Well, New Yorkers, today is an exciting day,” Nadler tweeted in response to the endorsement.

“I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of @ewarren—a true champion for working families. From Roosevelt Island to Chelsea and everywhere in between, I’m committed to fighting for you in #NY12. So proud to have Senator Warren on my team,” he also said.

Nadler will challenge Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) to serve New York’s 12th Congressional District in a contentious member vs. member primary.

Both Nadler and Maloney are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. But Nadler has previously taken a jab at Maloney, characterizing himself as the only progressive in the race.

“As the only true principled progressive and the best candidate in the race for the new NY-12, I’m honored to have the support of the WFP,” he tweeted after he was endorsed by the progressive New York Working Families Party.

After a third party redrew New York’s district maps, Nadler and Maloney were both lumped into the 12th Congressional District. The members have served alongside each other in Congress for roughly 30 years.