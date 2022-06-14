trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Warren endorses Nadler in primary against Maloney

by Monique Beals - 06/14/22 2:53 PM ET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses reporters during a press conference of Democratic women Senators on their continued fight to protect abortion rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) addresses reporters during a press conference of Democratic women Senators on their continued fight to protect abortion rights on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Tuesday endorsed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) in his contentious upcoming reelection effort in New York.

“I’m proud to endorse @JerryNadler for re-election in #NY12,” Warren said in a tweet on Tuesday

“When Manhattanites need a champion—someone to defend their reproductive rights, fight back against Republican bullies in Washington, and protect our kids from gun violence—they know that they can depend on Jerry,” Warren added.

“Well, New Yorkers, today is an exciting day,” Nadler tweeted in response to the endorsement

“I’m thrilled to have the endorsement of @ewarren—a true champion for working families. From Roosevelt Island to Chelsea and everywhere in between, I’m committed to fighting for you in #NY12. So proud to have Senator Warren on my team,” he also said.

Nadler will challenge Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) to serve New York’s 12th Congressional District in a contentious member vs. member primary.

Both Nadler and Maloney are members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. But Nadler has previously taken a jab at Maloney, characterizing himself as the only progressive in the race.

“As the only true principled progressive and the best candidate in the race for the new NY-12, I’m honored to have the support of the WFP,” he tweeted after he was endorsed by the progressive New York Working Families Party.

After a third party redrew New York’s district maps, Nadler and Maloney were both lumped into the 12th Congressional District. The members have served alongside each other in Congress for roughly 30 years.

Tags Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Warren Jerry Nadler Jerry Nadler Warren

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  4. Senate gun deal likely to face ...
  5. House passes expanded security for ...
  6. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  7. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  8. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  9. Watchdog group alleges maker of gun ...
  10. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  11. Pride month marred by rising ...
  12. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  13. 10 Republicans backing Senate gun ...
  14. Up to 13 state troopers waited in ...
  15. Jan. 6 panel delves into Trump’s ...
  16. Tom Rice says Trump ‘not the future ...
  17. Trump’s inner circle testifies his ...
  18. Jan. 6 panel’s chair sparks ...
Load more

Video

See all Video