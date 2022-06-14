Conservative group to spend $1 million on four competitive House races

A consevative super PAC on Tuesday announced it will spend at least $1 million to boost Republican candidates in four competitive House races this November as the GOP seeks to retake the majority.

The Sentinel Action Fund, a partner organization of Heritage Action for America, said in a release obtained first by The Hill that it will back four candidates as part of its first round of endorsements: Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio), Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) and candidates Monica de la Cruz Hernandez and Cassy Garcia, both of whom are running in Texas districts.

The super PAC will spend seven figures in the four races to boost voter outreach and on television ads in the respective districts.

“Americans need real leadership. Leadership that will put American values first and address the many challenges brought on by the Biden Administration and their congressional allies – inflation, violent crime, the border crisis, and the erosion of our American institutions by the Left’s dangerous, socialist agenda,” Jessica Anderson, president of the Sentinel Action Fund, said in a statement.

Chabot, who has represented Ohio’s 1st Congressional District since 2011, is running against Greg Landsman, a member of the Cincinnati city council. Chabot’s seat is considered a “toss up,” according to Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election analysis organization.

Herrell, who is serving her first term in Congress, is similarly in a toss-up race in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. She is running against Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, and Cook rates the district as a “toss up.”

The Sentinel Action Fund is also backing Cassy Garcia in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D) and considered a “toss up” seat. Cuellar appeared to narrowly survived a primary challenge from Jessica Cisneros last month.

The group is also throwing its endorsement and funding behind Monica de la Cruz Hernandez in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, which Cook rates “lean Republican.” She is running for an open seat previously held by Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas), who is running in the state’s newly drawn 34th district.

Democrats currently hold 220 seats in the House, while Republicans hold 208. The GOP is hoping to ride frustration over inflation, and gas prices in particular, to a majority in both chambers of Congress.

The party of the president typically loses seats in a midterm election. That, combined with newly drawn districts that have eliminated certain swing seats, has left many Democrats concerned about their prospects in November.