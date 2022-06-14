trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Mace defeats Trump-backed primary challenger in South Carolina

by Max Greenwood - 06/14/22 11:15 PM ET
Associated Press/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was projected to have defeated former South Carolina state Rep. Katie Arrington on Tuesday, handing former President Donald Trump his latest high-profile primary loss.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:13 p.m. ET.

Mace, a first-term House member who defeated former Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in 2020, drew the former president’s ire last year after she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

While she wasn’t among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the attack, he still vowed to campaign against her, endorsing Arrington to take her on in the primary.

Unlike many GOP lawmakers who openly criticized Trump after the Capitol riot, Mace sought to cast herself as a believer in the former president’s agenda, while acknowledging her disagreements with Trump’s most ardent supporters over the Jan. 6 attack.

Arrington, meanwhile, placed Trump’s endorsement front-and-center in her campaign and attacked Mace as out of touch with the voters in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district.

Ultimately, Trump’s endorsement was not enough to push Arrington over the finish line. Recent polling showed Mace with a comfortable lead over Arrington, whose loss on Tuesday was only the latest in a growing list of primary failures for the former president as he weighs a potential 2024 White House bid.

Tags Donald Trump Joe Cunningham Joe Cunningham Katie Arrington Katie Arrington Nancy Mace Nancy Mace reelection South Carolina primary

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Park officials warn Yellowstone ...
  3. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  4. Republican Mayra Flores flips House ...
  5. Navy fires five officers in less than ...
  6. Republican who impeached Trump loses ...
  7. Mace defeats Trump-backed primary ...
  8. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  9. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  10. House passes expanded security for ...
  11. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  12. What’s at risk due to Russia’s ...
  13. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  14. Former Atlanta mayor to join ...
  15. Chicago officials urge monkeypox ...
  16. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  17. NY high court nixes Trump ...
  18. California Rep. Conway sworn in to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video