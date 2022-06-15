Titus fends off progressive challenger in Nevada House primary

Incumbent Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) is projected to win her primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, successfully fending off a progressive challenge from Amy Vilela.

The Associated Press called the race at 1:05 a.m. ET.

Titus’ victory marks yet another loss for progressives, who have fallen short in a number of primary contests this cycle. Vilela served as Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) co-chair in his 2020 presidential race. Sanders endorsed her last week.

Titus has represented the 1st District, which includes most of Las Vegas and parts of North Las Vegas, since 2013. Republicans consider the seat to be a prime pick-up opportunity, with the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCC) including it on its target list.

Titus won her latest reelection bid in 2020 with more than 60 percent of the vote.

Both parties face a tough race in November. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up,” along with Nevada’s 3rd and 4th congressional districts, Senate race and gubernatorial contest.