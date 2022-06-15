Lombardo wins Nevada GOP gubernatorial primary
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to win Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, defeating a crowded field to take on incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).
Lombardo was seen as the clear frontrunner in a number of polls and had the backing of former President Trump.
He defeated fourteen other Republicans in the primary, including former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), former boxer Joey Gilbert and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R ).
Both parties face a tough race in November. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the gubernatorial contest as a “toss-up,” along with Nevada’s 1st, 3rd and 4th congressional districts, and its Senate race.
