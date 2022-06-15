trending:

Campaign

Lombardo wins Nevada GOP gubernatorial primary

by Julia Manchester - 06/15/22 7:03 AM ET
Associated Press/John Locher
FILE – Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo waits before a Republican primary debate for Nevada governor Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Former President Donald Trump has backed Lombardo for governor.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to win Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, defeating a crowded field to take on incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

Lombardo was seen as the clear frontrunner in a number of polls and had the backing of former President Trump.

He defeated fourteen other Republicans in the primary, including former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), former boxer Joey Gilbert and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R ).

Both parties face a tough race in November. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the gubernatorial contest as a “toss-up,” along with Nevada’s 1st, 3rd and 4th congressional districts, and its Senate race.

