Lombardo wins Nevada GOP gubernatorial primary

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to win Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, defeating a crowded field to take on incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

Lombardo was seen as the clear frontrunner in a number of polls and had the backing of former President Trump.

He defeated fourteen other Republicans in the primary, including former Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), former boxer Joey Gilbert and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee (R ).

Both parties face a tough race in November. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the gubernatorial contest as a “toss-up,” along with Nevada’s 1st, 3rd and 4th congressional districts, and its Senate race.