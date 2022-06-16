​​Herschel Walker confirms revelation of second secret son

Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker (R) has confirmed that he has a third son and an adult daughter, a revelation that comes just a day after his campaign acknowledged he had a second son previously unknown to the public.

In a statement from his campaign to The Hill, Walker acknowledged he had four children total. One son with his first wife Cindy Deangelis Grossman and three other children are reportedly with other woman, according to the Daily Beast.

“I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not ‘undisclosed’ — they’re my kids. I support them all and love them all,” he said.

The Daily Beast was first to report on the candidate’s daughter and third son, aged 13, the latter of which was with a woman who resides in Texas. Walker has been a frequent critic of absentee fathers.

Walker disclosed the ages and names of the four children in a 2018 form he completed to be appointed for the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under then-President Trump. That form was provided by the campaign to the Daily Beast in addition to his statement.

“I’ve never denied my children, I confirmed this when I was appointed to the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition, I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?” Walker said.

According to social media posts viewed by the Daily Beast, Walker in at least two instances appeared to have been present in the 13-year-old’s life. However, the Daily Beast reported that Walker appears to have an estranged relationship with his 10-year-old son with another woman.

“Saying I hide my children because I don’t discuss them with reporters to win a campaign? That’s outrageous. I can take the heat, that’s politics — but leave my kids alone,” he added.

Walker, who has also been accused of domestic abuse, has previously spoken about the importance of remaining part of a child’s life, even if the relationship between parents ends.

“If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman, even if you have to leave that woman, you don’t leave the child,” Walker said in a 2021 interview with Diamond and Silk. “You let that child know you trying to work it out. You’re going to be respectful to her.”