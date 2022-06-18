trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DNC raised more than $16 million in May, setting new high for this point of midterm cycle

by Jared Gans - 06/18/22 2:40 PM ET

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has raised more than $66 million so far this calendar year, the most it has raised at this point in a midterm election year, it says.

The DNC posted on Twitter on Saturday that it raised $16.1 million during the month of May, contributing to that record total. Politico was the first to report the figures. 

“With so much at stake, grassroots supporters are fired up about electing Democrats as we head into November,” the tweet states. 

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison also posted about the total Saturday, a couple of days ahead of the next Federal Election Commission monthly filing deadline. He quoted a line from Politico’s story saying the DNC plans to invest the money it has raised into a $70 million spending plan for the midterm elections, which will surpass the $30 million spent during the 2018 midterms. 

Politico reported the DNC had its best online fundraising month, topping the next-highest monthly mark by almost $2 million. The best-performing emails of the DNC’s online fundraising campaign were signed by President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to the outlet. 

The Republican National Committee outraised the DNC in April, $14.2 million to $13 million. 

The most recent figures come as Democrats are seeking to keep control of both houses of Congress despite issues such as rising inflation and supply shortages. They are also trying to buck a historical trend that typically sees a sitting president’s party lose seats in Congress during the midterm elections of their first term.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Democratic NAtional Committee Democratic National Committee DNC fundraising inflation Jaime Harrison Jaime Harrison online fundraising

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  2. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  3. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  4. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  5. New blood test could measure COVID-19 ...
  6. Post-Watergate reforms may frame DOJ ...
  7. Tucker Carlson: Colbert production ...
  8. How much does Biden’s $1.9T bill ...
  9. Trump criticizes Pence after Jan. 6 ...
  10. Boebert taking legal action over ...
  11. Clinton: US at the ‘precipice’ of ...
  12. DeSantis signs bill cracking down on ...
  13. Biden takes spill on morning bike ride
  14. Walmart pulls MyPillow products from ...
  15. Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White ...
  16. Videos of Americans captured in ...
  17. Sotomayor praises Clarence ...
  18. Kinzinger says ‘leadership ...
Load more

Video

See all Video