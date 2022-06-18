DNC raised more than $16 million in May, setting new high for this point of midterm cycle

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has raised more than $66 million so far this calendar year, the most it has raised at this point in a midterm election year, it says.

The DNC posted on Twitter on Saturday that it raised $16.1 million during the month of May, contributing to that record total. Politico was the first to report the figures.

“With so much at stake, grassroots supporters are fired up about electing Democrats as we head into November,” the tweet states.

DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison also posted about the total Saturday, a couple of days ahead of the next Federal Election Commission monthly filing deadline. He quoted a line from Politico’s story saying the DNC plans to invest the money it has raised into a $70 million spending plan for the midterm elections, which will surpass the $30 million spent during the 2018 midterms.

Politico reported the DNC had its best online fundraising month, topping the next-highest monthly mark by almost $2 million. The best-performing emails of the DNC’s online fundraising campaign were signed by President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, according to the outlet.

The Republican National Committee outraised the DNC in April, $14.2 million to $13 million.

The most recent figures come as Democrats are seeking to keep control of both houses of Congress despite issues such as rising inflation and supply shortages. They are also trying to buck a historical trend that typically sees a sitting president’s party lose seats in Congress during the midterm elections of their first term.