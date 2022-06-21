Musk ‘undecided’ on potential Trump 2024 campaign

Elon Musk said in an interview on Tuesday that he is “undecided” about a possible 2024 reelection bid by former President Trump – comments that come after the Tesla executive said that he was leaning toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“I think I’m undecided at this point about that election,” Musk said in an interview at Qatar Economic Forum with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait when asked if he would support Trump in the next presidential election, according to the news outlet.

Musk previously revealed that he supported Democratic candidates in the past, saying in late May that he contributed to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and voted for her in addition to voting for President Biden in 2020.

“However, given unprovoked attacks by leading Democrats against me & a very cold shoulder to Tesla & SpaceX, I intend to vote Republican in November,” he tweeted at the time.

Earlier this month, he said he voted for Republican candidate Mayra Flores in a special election for a Texas House seat.

He said it was the first time he had voted for the Republican Party’s candidate and predicted a “massive red wave in 2022.”

Asked at the time if he would vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election, he replied to a Twitter user “tbd.” He also replied “DeSantis” when asked who he was leaning toward.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis have announced that they are running in 2024, though Trump has teased the possibility and the Florida governor is widely considered a potential contender.

Though Musk, who has offered to buy Twitter, said he is undecided about a Trump 2024 bid, he has previously been sympathetic to the former president for being kicked off the social media platform in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol rioting, calling it a “morally bad decision, to be clear, and foolish in the extreme.”

“I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake,” he said in May during the Financial Times’s “Future of the Car” event. “It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”