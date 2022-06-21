NBA star Isiah Thomas voices ad for Michigan’s first-in-the-nation primary push

Michigan Democrats on Tuesday rolled out an ad voiced by NBA star Isiah Thomas as part of the state’s effort to pitch itself as deserving of the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential primary.

“Michigan is America and the best place to pick a president,” the former Detroit Pistons star says in the two minute long video.

The video, which was first released to The Washington Post, touts Michigan’s “racial, political, cultural, economic and geographic” diversity.

“It’s a state candidates must win to get to the White House,” Thomas says.

The ad comes as Michigan kicks off its effort to become the first presidential primary state. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced 17 finalists to be among the first four or five, including Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois, and all four states that currently hold early primaries.

Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois are all touting themselves as more diverse Midwestern alternatives to Iowa.

Iowa and New Hampshire, which have traditionally been the first caucus and primary states, have received criticism for what critics say is a lack of diversity that does not represent the country as a whole.

Michigan has received increased attention in recent years, playing a deciding role in the 2016 and 2020 presidential races.

Andrew Feldman, a Michigan Democratic Party spokesman, said the ad would target DNC members and Michigan voters.

“This is a piece of a multi faceted paid digital effort to showcase why Michigan is the best place to pick a president. Our momentum has been growing over recent days and we are all in on this effort,” he said.