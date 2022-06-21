trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Yesli Vega wins GOP primary to face Spanberger in Virginia

by Julia Manchester - 06/21/22 9:37 PM ET
Yesli Vega for Virginia

Former police officer and Prince William County, Va., Supervisor Yesli Vega is projected to win the Republican primary for the state’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, setting up a match-up with incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) in November.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Vega leaned heavily into her law enforcement background during the campaign and received notable GOP endorsements, including from Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Ginni Thomas, wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Cruz was in the district on Monday, holding two rallies for Vega. 

Spanberger is considered one of the more vulnerable House Democrats, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates her race as a “toss-up.” 

But the latest redistricting process moved her district closer to Washington, D.C., making it slightly more favorable to Democrats.

Tags Abigail Spanberger Clarence Thomas Ginni Thomas Ted Cruz Virginia Virginia 7th Congressional District Virginia House race Virginia primaries Virginia runoffs

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  2. Five takeaways from the latest Jan. 6 ...
  3. Trump ratchets up attacks amid ...
  4. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  5. Britt wins Alabama GOP Senate runoff
  6. State Republicans say Trump wanted ...
  7. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  8. Trump rips Arizona GOP’s Rusty ...
  9. Watch live: Day 4 of Jan. 6 committee ...
  10. GOP senators downplay Jan. 6 ...
  11. Senate advances bipartisan gun safety ...
  12. Sotomayor accuses conservatives of ...
  13. Crack appears in Jan. 6 committee wall
  14. American Airlines ending service to ...
  15. Georgia election worker Shaye Freeman ...
  16. Collins beats out Trump-backed Jones ...
  17. Jordan asks Capitol Police for ...
  18. Here’s the best time to see 5 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video