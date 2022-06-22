trending:

Campaign

Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer: Trump is ‘disconnected from the base’

by Natalie Prieb - 06/22/22 12:54 PM ET

A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday.

Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his support to Britt after withdrawing his support from the Alabama congressman three months earlier. The race proved to be very divisive within the GOP, with several prominent Republicans including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) continuing to support Brooks even after Trump announced he would back Britt.

“Donald Trump is disconnected from the base,” Amy Kremer told Politico. “It’s time for those of us in the movement to get back to basics, back to our first principles…We were here long before President Trump came along, and we’re going to be here long afterward.”

Kremer, who helped organize the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, that led to the Capitol riot, also expressed her disapproval of Trump’s decision to abandon Brooks on Twitter Tuesday.

“I’m on the ground in Alabama & Trump got this way wrong. People are very angry at him,” Kremer wrote.

Britt heads into the November general election to fill Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Ala.) Senate seat as the heavy favorite against Democrat Will Boyd.

