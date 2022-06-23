Anti-abortion group launches $2 million ad buy in key swing states ahead of Supreme Court decision

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a conservative anti-abortion group, launched a $2 million digital ad buy in a number of key midterm states on Thursday ahead of the imminent Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.

The ad buy is set to run in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for two weeks.

In the ads, the group zeroes in on what it says are “scientific advances that reveal the humanity of unborn children and the extremism of U.S. policy that allows unlimited late-term abortion up to birth.”

The high court is poised in the next several weeks to release a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that could determine the fate of federal abortion protections. The Supreme Court scheduled an extra day this week this week to issue opinions, saying it will release rulings on Friday in addition to Thursday.

SBA List Pro-Life America says it plans to get heavily involved in battleground states ahead of November, seeking to make abortion a key campaign issue. The group and its affiliates plan to spend $78 million this cycle.

Abortion rights groups are also planning to get involved in key races ahead of the midterms. In April, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund announced a $16 million paid media campaign “to educate and increase urgency around the abortion access crisis facing the country.”

And on Wednesday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee held a briefing on abortion rights during the House Democratic Caucus meeting with Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood, and NARAL all in attendance. Earlier this week, the DCCC launched a billboard campaign targeting Republicans in on the issue in a number of swing districts in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, and Oregon.