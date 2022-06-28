trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hochul sails to primary victory

by Julia Manchester - 06/28/22 9:32 PM ET
Craig Ruttle/Pool via Associated Press
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June, 16, 2022, in New York. New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor’s race Tuesday, June 28, 2022, that for the first time in a decade does not include the name “Cuomo” at the top of the ticket.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to sail to victory in her primary on Tuesday, defeating Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. 

The Associated Press called the race at 9:25 p.m. EDT.

Hochul, who would be the first woman elected to the governor’s office if she wins the general election, is heavily favored to win in November. She enters the general election in the blue state with a large cash and incumbency advantage. 

Hochul took office last year after former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations and questions about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Despite leaving his office in disgrace, Cuomo continuously floated the idea of a comeback. However, he has yet to launch any bid for political office. 

Tags Andrew Cuomo Kathy Hochul New York New York governor race New York primaries Tom Suozzi

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Six takeaways on Cassidy ...
  2. Boebert says she is ‘tired’ of ...
  3. Mulvaney: ‘Things could get very ...
  4. Five explosive moments from Cassidy ...
  5. Zeldin wins New York GOP ...
  6. Hutchinson says Trump knew Jan. 6 ...
  7. Hillary Clinton: Clarence Thomas has ...
  8. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  9. Trump dismisses Hutchinson as ‘bad ...
  10. The next financial hammer to ...
  11. Live coverage: Hutchinson offers ...
  12. White House aide testifies Trump sent ...
  13. Live results: Illinois, ...
  14. George Washington University rejects ...
  15. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former ...
  16. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  17. Trump lunged at security ...
  18. Anderson wins Colorado GOP secretary ...
Load more

Video

See all Video