Campaign

GOP Rep. Michael Guest wins Mississippi runoff

by Julia Manchester - 06/28/22 9:53 PM ET
Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis

Incumbent Rep. Michael Guest (R-Miss.) was projected to win his district’s Republican runoff on Tuesday, fending off a primary challenge from former Navy Pilot Michael Cassidy.

The Associated Press called the race at 9:46 p.m. EDT.

Guest’s win comes after he narrowly trailed Cassidy in the district’s GOP primary earlier this month. According to the AP, Cassidy received 47.7 percent of the vote in the primary, while Guest garnered 46.8 percent.

Cassidy has zeroed in one accusing Guest of not being loyal enough to former President Trump.

Guest was one of 35 House Republicans who voted last year for the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

