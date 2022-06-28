Zeldin wins New York GOP gubernatorial primary

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin is projected to win the state’s Republican gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday, setting up a match-up with incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

The Associated Press called the race at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Zeldin defeated Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; and businessman Harry Wilson in the GOP primary.

The congressman will likely face an uphill battle against Hochul, who is seen as having a significant cash and incumbency advantage.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race for the state’s governor’s mansion as “solid Democratic.”