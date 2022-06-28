trending:

sponsored:

Campaign

Zeldin wins New York GOP gubernatorial primary

by Julia Manchester - 06/28/22 10:30 PM ET
Brittainy Newman/Pool via Associated Press
Lee Zeldin appears during New York’s Republican gubernatorial debate, at the studios of Spectrum News NY, June 20, 2022, in New York.

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin is projected to win the state’s Republican gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday, setting up a match-up with incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). 

The Associated Press called the race at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Zeldin defeated Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino; and businessman Harry Wilson in the GOP primary. 

The congressman will likely face an uphill battle against Hochul, who is seen as having a significant cash and incumbency advantage.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race for the state’s governor’s mansion as “solid Democratic.” 

