Ocasio-Cortez avoids question on possible 2024 presidential bid

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) avoided a question on Tuesday night over whether she would be interested in running for president in 2024.

“Listen, I think that we need to focus on keeping a democracy for anybody to be president in the next couple of years, and that’s my central focus is helping [the] people of this country,” she told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on “The Law Show,” when asked if the job was appealing to her.

“So it’s possible. So it’s possible,” Colbert replied.

“I don’t know about all that,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The New York Democrat, 32, would turn 35 just several weeks before the 2024 presidential election, the minimum age required to be president.

The White House has said that President Biden fully intends to run again in 2024, when he will be 81.

Many leading Democrats have committed to supporting him if he sticks to that plan; however, Ocasio-Cortez declined to say earlier this month if she would endorse him in the next presidential election.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“But I think if the president has a vision, and that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes,” she added.

Even some of Biden’s allies admit that his age will be a factor in his fitness to serve another term.

“The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,” former senior adviser to President Obama David Axelrod told The New York Times.