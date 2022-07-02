Dems campaign off Roe overturn, raise more than $80M

Over $80 million has been fundraised by Democrats and groups one week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an impressive fundraising haul that comes just ahead of the November midterms, The Associated Press reported.

That digital fundraising platform ActBlue recorded those numbers, which found that within the first 24 hours of the decision being announced, $20 million had been raised alone, the news outlet noted.

Last week, the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, a decision that was celebrated by conservatives while it was blasted by Democrats.

The ruling has led a patchwork of states to begin rolling back access to abortion – now requiring girls and women to cross state lines to receive the medical procedure.

The decision was anticipated by some after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in May indicated the high court ruling that way, which fueled Democratic fundraising shortly thereafter.

“Donors gave $12 million through ActBlue from the time of the SCOTUS leak thru midnight yesterday, giving to groups that are organizing right now—abortion funds, reproductive justice groups both big and small, & candidates who will fight GOP efforts to restrict abortion access,” ActBlue tweeted on May 4.

The latest fundraising haul indicates that the issue can excite Democrats’ base, but it is not clear how that will translate by November. Democrats are already bracing for losses given President Biden’s low approval ratings, high inflation and the historical precedent that the president’s party generally suffers losses in the midterms.

