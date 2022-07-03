Kinzinger calls Cheney primary challengers ‘a bunch of armpit farters’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) primary challengers are “lying to their constituents” when asked on Sunday about his earlier tweet calling them “armpit farters.”

Kinzinger, who along with Cheney has drawn ire from their fellow Republicans for serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot by former President Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol, had criticized Cheney’s opponents in multiple tweets after a primary debate last week.

“You had a colorful reaction to that debate using a term that I think my 11-year-old son would like,” said CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash on Sunday. “You said her opponents are ‘a bunch of armpit farters.’ But realistically, one of them could very well win in November.”

“You see her opponents spreading conspiracy,” Kinzinger said replied to Bash. “You know, her main opponent was a big supporter of Liz Cheney, until she found out that maybe she could run against Liz Cheney. And so they are lying to their constituents.”

Cheney faces multiple opponents in the Aug. 16 primary, and recent polls have shown Harriet Hageman, who is backed by former President Trump, leading Cheney.

Cheney had touted her work on the Jan. 6 House committee during last week’s debate, but Hageman has cast Cheney as a “RINO” or “Republican In Name Only.”

Trump stumped for Hageman at a rally in May that also included video addresses by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who became chairwoman of the House Republican Conference after Cheney was ousted from the role. Wyoming’s Republican Party chairman is also supporting Hageman.

Kinzinger on Sunday said the race shows the “political system is failing America,” adding that Cheney “is taking a stand” to protect democracy.

“I think she can win,” Kinzinger said, referring to Cheney. “But I hope this serves as a lesson to every American. Let’s fix this system, because the bribery system is failing.”