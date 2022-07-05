Slotkin raises $1.5M in second quarter

Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s campaign announced on Tuesday that the Michigan Democrat raised $1.5 million in the second quarter.

Slotkin’s campaign haul means she has $6.5 million cash on hand in a House race that is slated to be one of the most competitive for this November.

Her campaign also announced that she was releasing her first TV ad for the election cycle, which is called “Work With Us.” Both her fundraising numbers and the TV ad were first reported by Punchbowl News.

In the ad, which her campaign said began airing Tuesday morning in cable and broadcast outlets in the 7th Congressional District, the Problem Solvers Caucus member touts her work as a former CIA analyst who worked under Republican and Democratic administrations and pushes back against “partisan politics.”

“Representing Michigan is the most important thing I’ve ever done. I’m Elissa Slotkin, and serving in Congress allows me to continue serving the country I love,” she says in the roughly 30-second ad, which does not name-check her general election opponent, Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett (R).

“As a CIA officer, I was proud to work with two presidents, one from each party. And I served three tours in Iraq alongside our military,” she continues. “I approve this message because I refuse to let partisan politics hold this country back. Because when we put our heads down and work together, there’s no problem we can’t solve. Work with us.”

The ad comes ahead of Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary, where both Slotkin and Barrett are running unopposed.

Slotkin won her last seat by just over 3 percentage points in 2020, according to election results from The New York Times. Cook Political Report rates the current seat as a “toss up” for this year. The boundaries of the district were changed during the redistricting process.