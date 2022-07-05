Trump to appear alongside endorsed candidates in Nevada

Former President Trump is headed to Nevada on Friday to stump for the state’s Republican nominees for governor and Senate.

Trump will join gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and Senate nominee Adam Laxalt at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday evening, his Save America PAC announced on Tuesday.

Trump had endorsed both Lombardo and Laxalt in their crowded primaries, where they beat out 14 and seven other candidates last month, respectively.

Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general, served as the co-chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign in Nevada and became a vocal supporter of Trump’s unproven claims of mass fraud in the 2020 election.

He also has the support of other major GOP figures, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a political group aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Laxalt faces incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in what is expected to be a close race. Republicans have eyed Laxalt’s campaign as a top pickup opportunity as the party seeks to flip the upper chamber.

Lombardo, who serves as Clark County sheriff, is challenging first-term Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates both races as toss-ups.

Trump himself is also holding discussions about mounting another campaign in what would be his third bid for the White House.



It’s unclear when the former president might actually jump into the race, but a campaign announcement could come as early as this summer, multiple sources have told The Hill.