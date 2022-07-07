Cornyn joint fundraising committee raises $9M ahead of midterms

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) has raised $9 million for Republican Senate candidates in this year’s midterms through his new joint fundraising committee, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cornyn, a top Republican in the upper chamber, has transferred between $290,000 and $400,000 each to campaigns of incumbent GOP senators up for reelection in November.

The Texas lawmaker has been raising money through the fundraising committee for five quarters, raising $1.5 million in the most recent quarter.

He has transferred a total of more than $1.2 million to the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the caucus’s campaign arm, the source said.

Cornyn — who served as Senate Republican whip until 2019, when he stepped down because of term limits — recently boosted his national profile by serving as the lead Republican negotiator on a gun safety package that President Biden signed into law last month.

Fifteen Senate Republicans, including Cornyn and Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) voted for the package, while others in the caucus slammed the deal and the closed-door negotiation process.

Cornyn has also transferred nearly $100,000 each to non-incumbent candidates in seven Senate races, according to the source.

The list comprises of transfers to Katie Britt in Alabama, Ted Budd in North Carolina, Adam Laxalt in Nevada, Joe O’Dea in Colorado, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, JD Vance in Ohio and Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Republicans have eyed some of those races as top opportunities to pick up seats in November, in an effort to gain control of the Senate.

Democrats face fierce headwinds in this year’s midterms amid high inflation that has dogged President Biden’s approval ratings.

The GOP needs to net five seats in the House and just one in the Senate to recapture control of Congress.

Republicans are widely expected to regain control of the House, but election forecasters like FiveThirtyEight have predicted a closer contest for the Senate’s control.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) was running neck-and-neck with the NRSC’s cash on-hand at the end of April, according to their federal filings.

The DSCC reported having $45.9 million in the bank at the end of the month, while the NRSC reported $45.1 million.