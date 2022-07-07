Ducey endorses rival to Trump-backed candidate in Arizona governor’s race

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Thursday endorsed developer Karrin Taylor Robson over former President Trump’s preferred candidate, Kari Lake, in the Republican primary to succeed him in the governor’s mansion.

Ducey’s endorsement pits him against Trump once again and sets up a proxy war of sorts between the two Republican heavyweights.

In a statement, Ducey cast Robson as a more traditional conservative while still noting her support for priorities like the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“She’s a native Arizonan and lifelong Republican who got her start working for President Reagan,” Ducey said. “Conservatives can trust Karrin. She raised a family here, and started a small business that has helped create thousands of Arizona jobs. Karrin is the real deal: pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left.”

Ducey’s endorsement of Robson came a day after early voting in Arizona’s Aug. 2 primaries began. It also came a day after Trump issued his latest statement in support of Lake — and his latest knocking Ducey.

“The people of Arizona have a chance to get a truly great Governor, unlike the one you have right now,” he said. “Make sure you return your Early Ballot for Kari Lake, or Vote in Person on August 2nd. With Kari, you’ll have Election Integrity, Strong Borders, Safe Streets, and all of the other things you’ve wanted for so long. Vote for Kari Lake. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Most polling shows Lake as the front-runner in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary, though a survey released last month by the Phoenix-based firm OH Predictive Insights found Lake clinging to a narrow 2-point lead over Robson.

Ducey earned a spot on Trump’s enemies list in the wake of the 2020 presidential election when he refused the former president’s pleas to overturn his loss to President Biden in Arizona.

Ducey, who cannot seek reelection this year due to term limits, has largely brushed off Trump’s attacks and has continued to confront him in other ways. He notably campaigned for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) earlier this year as Kemp sought to beat back a Trump-backed primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).