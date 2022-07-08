trending:

Campaign

Tim Ryan announces $9.1 million haul in Ohio Senate race

by Julia Manchester - 07/08/22 9:58 AM ET
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) leaves the House Chamber following the last votes of the week on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
Greg Nash
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) leaves the House Chamber following the last votes of the week on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan’s (Ohio) Senate campaign announced on Friday it raked in a whopping $9.1 million during the second quarter of the year.

Ryan’s second-quarter haul is more than double the size of his $4.1 million first-quarter fundraising haul. The campaign said Ryan brought in nearly 90,000 new donors during the second quarter, with contributions averaging $37.49 per donor. Additionally, the campaign said that 97 percent of donations were $100 or less.

The Democrat’s latest fundraising haul appears to demonstrate his grassroots fundraising strength ahead of what is expected to be a tough battle against Republican nominee J.D. Vance, who has not yet released his second-quarter fundraising figures.

Polls show a tight race emerging between Ryan and Vance. An internal poll released by the Ryan campaign this week shows the congressman leading Vance 48 percent to 46 percent with a 3.4 percent margin of error. Meanwhile, a USA Today-Suffolk University survey released in June shows Vance leading Ryan by just more than 2 percentage points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

Ryan has spent heavily so far in the contest. NBC News, which was the first outlet to obtain Ryan’s second-quarter figures, reported that he ended the quarter with $3.6 million cash on hand.

Earlier this year, Ryan announced plans to invest more than $3 million to support down-ballot Ohio Democrats this cycle.

