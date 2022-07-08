trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

WATCH Live: Trump stumps in Nevada for Laxalt, Lombardo

by Caroline Vakil - 07/08/22 9:41 PM ET
AP-Mark Humphrey
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Former President Trump is holding an event on Friday evening in Las Vegas to stump for two candidates he endorsed after they clinched their spot as Republican nominees.

Trump, who is delivering remarks from the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino, will appear alongside gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo (R) and Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt (R).

Lombardo is facing off against incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) while Laxalt is challenging incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), a race anticipated to be one of the most watched in the Senate midterms.

The former president will then be heading to Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday to stump for Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R), Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (R) and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, running for a seat in the House.

Tags Adam Laxalt Catherine Cortez Masto Kelly Tshibaka Mike Dunleavy Sarah Palin Steve Sisolak Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gavin Newsom punches GOP to ...
  2. Lofgren says Cipollone ‘did not ...
  3. Biden unveils executive order to ...
  4. Morton’s condemns abortion rights ...
  5. Trump, son removed from social media ...
  6. Biden to announce executive action to ...
  7. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  8. More US children becoming obese at ...
  9. Oath Keepers leader pushes to testify ...
  10. Pennsylvania’s GOP-led Senate ...
  11. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows ...
  12. WATCH Live: Trump stumps in Nevada ...
  13. Atlanta newspaper subpoenaed in probe ...
  14. Shinzo Abe’s legacy worthy of the ...
  15. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  16. Five questions Trump’s ex-lawyer ...
  17. IRS in political storm over Trump-era ...
  18. Musk terminates agreement to buy ...
Load more

Video

See all Video